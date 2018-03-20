The Malawi Police in the central district of Kasungu recently uprooted 5000 green plants of Indian Hemp from a 3/4 piece of land belonging to George Phiri, 45.

Harry Namwaza, Deputy Spokesperson for Kasungu Police Station told The Maravi Post that the law-enforcers were tipped by well wishers that the suspect was nurturing a field of Indian Hemp at his farm.

Eventually, the police then made a follow up and arrested the suspect who upon being confronted revealed to have cultivated the forbidden crop and voluntarily led the team of CID police officers who invaded his house to a place where the field was.

“After locating the field, police officers uprooted the forbidden crop. During the process, police uprooted five thousand green plants of Indian Hemp which was grown on 3/4 acre piece of land.

“The sample of the crop will be taken to Chitedze Research Station for examination and analysis. Phiri therefore is in our custody pending court proceedings. He will appear before court to answer the charge of Cultivating Cannabis Sativa when all the required inquiries are completed,” said Namwanza.

The suspect Phiri hails from Msakasiro village, Sub Traditional Authority Mnyanja in Kasungu district.