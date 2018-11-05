With just six months to go before the country goes to the poll’s, there is still no signs as to whether the opposition parties will form a coalition a development which political experts have observed that the move will lead to the ruling Democratic Progressive party(DPP) remaining in power come 2019.

Chancellor College based Political Scientist Mustaph Hussein who has since advised the main opposition Malawi Congress Party(MCP) to consider forming a coalition with some opposition parties.

He said forming a coalition would increase MCP chances of winning next year’s Tripartite Elections.

“The opposition should make sure that it leaves no stone unturned by forming a formidable block that can ensure it gets votes from al region’s of the country that way they shall emerge victorious come next year”, said Hussein.

Hussein cited a possible coalition between MCP and People’s party that it can give MCP much needed votes from the southern region where PP has many supporter’s.

“These parties has got different strong holds MCP is more popular in the center region than other parties while for instance PP is more popular in some parts of the southern region a combination of the two parties can wrap in more votes all they can do join hands” said he.

He also said the opposition should brace for a tougher time should the much touted alliance between United Democratic Front (UDF) and DPP come to fruition saying the coalition between the two parties would seal victory for the ruling Party.

“These two parties UDF and DPP has got majority of voters in the southern region which has the highest population in the country so if these too come together and the opposition parties chooses not to form a coalition that would spell disaster for them” said Hussein.