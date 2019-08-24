By Richard Kayenda

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Suspected President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets on Friday petrol bombed the behicle belonging to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of campaign Moses Kunkuyu.

Kunkuyu and police confirmed the incident, saying the thugs attacked his home in Nancholi, Blantyre in the wee hours of Friday.

The MCP director of campaign said the security guard at his property raised an alrm when he noticed the gang and they hurriedly threw the petrol bomb on his car.

According to sources, one of the thugs could be heard screaming ‘hit the car’ as another launches the petrol bomb into the air, a guard said on the scene.

DPP cadets have been on the loop for various petrol-bombing following the standoff of the May 21 presidential elections aimed at instilling fear in opposition ranks and the civil society against anti-Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah demos.

An office belonging to MCP vice president Sidik Mia has also been petrol bombed in recent weeks.

The petrol-bombs have also target the property of Timothy Mtambo, the chairman of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC), and the executive director of the Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRC) who has been at the forefront of protests following elections in May, which the opposition says were rigged. The results are being contested in the constitutional court.