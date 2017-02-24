BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—As Malawians are waiting for the arrest of the fired agriculture ministers George Chaponda, the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has started playing its usual games of diverting the attention by orchestrating a plan to arrest former president Joyce Banda.

Reports indicate that the DPP gurus through government lawyers have obtained a warrant of arrest for the former president and very soon the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) will ask Banda who is currently abroad on private errands to return home to face the law for her role she played in the infamous ‘cashgate’.

“I can confirm that a warrant has been issued by one of the magistrates in Blantyre. Authorities want to arrest her on charges related to alleged money laundering and abuse of office,” said one the top government official privy to the plan as quoted by the online media.

PP administrative secretary, Joseph Chikwemba confirmed the development on Thursday.

He said: “We’re aware that there is a systematic plot to ensure that Dr. Joyce Banda should be incarcerated at whatever cost. The DPP government is seriously muddled with corruption, theft of public resources and general mismanagement of the economy. What else do you expect from such a government except for concocting lies against opposition leaders, particularly Dr. Joyce Banda?”

Banda was the president from 2012 to 2014, a period in which plunder and looting of public resources took centre stage.

A lot of prominent members of the society have been arrested in connection to the financial scandal, which saw the budget director Paul Mphwiyo nearly lost life after surviving three gun shots.

According to some comments on social media, the DPP’s intention to arrest the former president is bent towards diverting the attention of Malawians from the rampant corruption which has marred the cabinet ministers, chief among them being George Chaponda, the close ally of President Peter Mutharika.

Mutharika fired Chaponda two days ago after ACB confiscated stashes of money in different currencies at his home in Lilongwe.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that the graft bursting body has obtained a warrant of arrest for the allegedly corrupt minister.