BLANTYRE—(MaraviPost)—Malawi Polytechnic students continue to be subjected to psychological and mental torture despite the court ruling of December 11 as the University Council says it is yet to decide on their next course of action.

On December 11, the court ruled that only new students at The Polytechnic should pay revised fees while all the continuing ones should pay the old fees.

University Council wanted the new fees of K350, 000 for generic students and K900,000 for mature students to apply across the board.

But speaking to Daily Times, University of Malawi Spokesperson, Peter Mitunda, said, currently, the council does not have a position on when to open the college.

“It’s not that just after the ruling then we have a position. Management has to meet and we will furnish you with the information when we finally make a decision,” he said as quoted in the paper.

But The Polytechnic students say they have written their school administration and the council, seeking audience with the two institutions regarding reopening of the college.

Frank Msiska, Polytechnic Students Union President said there is no reason for the college to remain closed, saying the council closed the school to pave the way for the court case which has been concluded.

Msiska said the students want to meet The Polytechnic management on Friday and, later, the council but they are yet to get a confirmation from the two institutions.

“We have wasted enough of our valuable time since October 3, 2016 when the school was scheduled to open. Further delays to the school calendar which is already a year behind are affecting our right to education and the school’s standing on the international rankings,” he said.

But Mitunda said he is yet to receive the communication from the students requesting the audience.