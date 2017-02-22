President Peter Mutharika has on Wednesday morning fired the Agriculture Minister Dr George Chaponda over the K26 billion Zambia maize-gate scam.

Confirming the development in an interview, government spokesperson Nicholas Dausi said this is according to the power invested in Malawi President Dr. Peter Mutharika.

Dausi said the development is with immediate effect.

“Yes, I confirm to you that the country’s President Professor Peter Mutharika has fired the Agriculture Minister this morning,” said Dausi.

According to Dausi who is also the Information Minister, all matters concerning the Agriculture Ministry should be referred to the Office of the President.

However, the Information Minister said the development does not mean Chaponda has been found guilty.

This comes a day after the Anti- Corruption Bureau and the police found millions of Kwachas and United States Dollars in Chaponda’s bedroom, in his house at area 10 in Lilongwe.

Chaponda is yet to issue a comment on the matter.