Traditional leaders of Karonga, the northern border part of Malawi, have on Friday asked the leader of opposition in the Parliament who is also the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) President Professor Lazarus Chakwera, to bail their subjects from hunger problem saying the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with its President Peter Mutharika want kill them.The chiefs made the remarks during the political rally held at Mlare primary school ground in the area of Traditional Authority Kyungu in the same district.

According to the group village headman Mwakawanga who was speaking on behalf of 16 chiefs from the district, hiking the price of maize in ADMARC depot is a strong sign that the DPP government wants to doom their lives.

“How can we manage to buy a 50 kilogram bag of maize at K12, 500 when we don’t have money. We depend on farming as the main source of money but this year we harvested nothing due to dry spell so for the President to hike a bag of maize to such price is just the same with killing us,” said Mwakawanga.

“Therefore, we are asking you as the leader of opposition to fight for us. Your party is the only one which can save Malawians and we promise to support you in 2019 general elections,” he added.

Chakwera who was received by hundreds of supporters at the function, says he is aware of the problems faced by Malawians under this government.

He said under his leadership, he will force Mutharika to suspend the current maize price and leave it in the hands of ADMARC as institution to set the right price of maize.

“It was abuse of power for Mutharika to set the maize price in ADMARC depots because such power is in the hands of the concerned institution,” said Chakwera.

While concurring with Chakwera, MCP shadow MP for the area who is also the former deputy minister of economic said “vendors are the one feeding people in my area and not government because of their fair price.”

Speaker of Parliament Richard Msowoya who is also the MP for Karonga Nyungwe asked Malawians to start demanding their leaders to be honest and serous with their lives.

Note: the first pic is Chakwera greeting GVH Mwakawanga. Second pic are 16 traditional leaders stood on a line waiting for Chakwera to greet them and the last are supporters.