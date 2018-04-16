Malawi’s President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Monday arrived in London, United Kingdom, at around 8.00 am, London Time, to represent the country at the 2018 Commonwealth Heads of Government (CHOGM) 2018 meeting.

He is accompanied by the First Lady, Professor Gertrude Mutharika, Foreign Affairs Minister, Dr Emmanuel Fabiano, the Ministry’s Principal Secretary, Dr Isaac Munlo and other dignitaries.

This is the second Commonwealth meeting Mutharika is attending as Malawi’s Head of State since he assumed the office in 2014. The first one was in Malta in 2015.

At that meeting in her address, the Commonwealth Chairperson, Queen Elizabeth the second emphasized the importance of unity and dialogue among member states to achieve common goals.

This year’s meeting will focus on youth empowerment, climate change, gender equality, international trade and health related issues among others.

Among his engagements during the meeting, Mutharika will also meet the Royal Highness Prince Henry.

As if to curtain-raise the 2018 CHOGM, back home, the country’s Ministry of Energy, Natural Resources and Mining elected Chimaliro Natural Forest Reserve in Mzimba to be the Queen’s Commonwealth Canopy.

This was after the visit to the forest by the Duke of Gloucester, Prince Richard while in Malawi two weeks ago when he also met Mutharika.

The 53-member strong organization will have its deliberations under the theme ‘Towards a Common Goal’.