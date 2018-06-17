President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika and The First Lady Congratulated Bashir For Winning Commonwealth Boxing Belt

The First Lady and I wish to congratulate Malawian female boxer, Anisha Bashil, who on Friday night won the coveted Commonwealth Championship title in the United Kingdom.

Her triumph puts at global display Malawi’s spirit of hardwork, resilience and determination in our various undertakings.

It is my wish that all sporting disciplines will emulate the boxing fraternity which is producing good results both at regional and global contests.

Once again, well done Anisha, we are all proud of you!!