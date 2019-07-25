Your Honour,

On behalf of the Government and the People of the Republic of Malawi and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to extend my sincere and heartfelt congratulations to Your Honour on your election as Prime Minister of the Great Britain.

Your election manifests the confidence and trust that the people of the Great Britain have in you. It is my sincere hope that your ascendance to the higher office will further strengthen the friendly relations that exist between our two countries.

May I take this opportunity to wish Your Honour personal good health and the well-being of the people of the Great Britain.

Please accept, Your Honour, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika

PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF MALAWI