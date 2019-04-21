BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi former President Dr. Joyce Banda has strongly condemned the remarks made by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Director of Elections Ben Phiri attacking former first lady Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri’s sexual life.

Phiri is allegedly to have said the former President Dr. Bakili Muluzi divorced Dzimbiri because is not good in bed.

“I have never seen a yao woman fail in bed but this one failed completely and thus why her marriage ended,” Phiri is head saying in a video that has gone viral on the social media.

In a letter posted on her official facebook Banda said she has on several times forgiven Phiri but she now not forgive her for insulting the former first lady.

“I want you to know that I have forgiven you numerous times before but I will never forgive you for insulting Dr Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri and I personally shall never forgive you for insulting me personally as a Yao woman and all Yao women in Malawi,” reads in part the letter

Below is the letter;

LETTER TO MR BEN PHIRI

Dear Mr Ben Phiri,

I have waited for the dust to settle so that I can write to you this message because I and all women of this nation will require answers from you. First let me inform you that Malawian men are respectful to women, they honor women. They have even opened space and given full support to Malawian women so they too can participate in leadership to the highest positions of our land ( President, Chief Justice, Attorney General, Deputy Governor, Chair of MEC, Human Rights Commission etc.). Decent men of our land do realize that while we are the majority in this world, we also have the special privilege and blessing of bringing the other half into this world. So they respect us fully as mothers. Infact it was a male President who set aside a special day to honor mothers in Malawi. It is for this reason that I will not allow a few sick ones like you demean women the way you have done.

Hon Dr Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri is a dignified woman, a woman who has served her country well and with integrity. A woman of substance and In my opinion she was one of the best First Ladies we have had. Men and women of Malawi will not allow you to abuse an innocent woman who has done so much for our country.

My few questions you must answer are as follows:-

Are you aware that Hon Dr Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri is not Yao?? Did you research this. Do you know her origins. Where does your mother come from? Is it true that she is a Yao woman originally from Tabu Village in Domasi?

I want you to know that I have forgiven you numerous times before but I will never forgive you for insulting Dr Patricia Shanil Dzimbiri and I personally shall never forgive you for insulting me personally as a Yao woman and all Yao women in Malawi.

Joyce Banda