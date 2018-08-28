By Malawi News Agency

President Peter Mutharika on Monday left Malawi for China where he will attend the third Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) from Spetember 3 to 4.

The summit will be held under the theme, “China and Africa: Toward an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Cooperation.”

Speaking on his departure at Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe, President Mutharika said he will take advantage of his visit to hold bilateral talks with hos President Xi Jinping, aimed at strengthening further economic and political cooperation and setting the agenda of continued partnership between the two countries for the next decade.

“I will be on official visit to China, bilateral visit. I will be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 1,” Mutharika told reporters.

Mutharika will also hold talks with Speaker of the Chinese National Assembly.

He said the second part of his visit will be on September 3 where he will have meetings with the Chinese business community and have a working tour to Xi’an City, Capital of Shaanxi Province in Northwest of China.

During the visit, Mutharika will hold bilateral discussions with leaders of the Shaanxi Province.

Mutharika was seen off by senior government officials, including Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa , Malawi Defence Force deputy commander Clement Namangale, Police Inspector General Rodnye Jose and members of the diplomatic community.

The Summit will be attended by Heads of State and Government of People’s Republic of China and of over 50 African countries, as well as representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC), United Nations and several International Organizations.

FOCAC, and another programme called the Belt and Road Initiative, are part of President Xi Jinping’s policy of advancement commonly called the XI Jinping Thought. It is a set of 14 points, part of which is to “establish a common destiny between Chinese people and other people around the world with a peaceful international environment.”