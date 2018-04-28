LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s President Peter Muthalika on Saturday succumbed to Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) gurus’ pressure that he be the party torch bearers in 2019 general elections.

President Muthalika therefore declared that he will stand again for the party an indication that he doe not want to pave away for his deputy Saulos chilima.

This comes a few weeks after the former first lady Callista Muthalika, the in-law to the incumbent President came clearly drumming for Chilima arguing that Muthalika was old enough to rule again after 2019.

The Malawi leader told DDP supporters at Kamuzu International Airport in the capital Lilongwe upon arrival from commonwealth meeting in the United Kingdom that he will stand again as a presidential candidate.

Muthalika added that he was poised to win the elections come rain and sun shine.

Vice President Chilima is yet to speak on the matter as he has been silence raising debate in the country.