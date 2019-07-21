By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika attendance to this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States of America (USA) is in limbo amid political tension as a result of the disputed May 21 polls.

Security sources are said to have advised Mutharika ‘not to leave the country’ anytime soon as tension is still high.

“Mutharika will not be attending this year’s UNGA, instead Foreign Affairs Minister Francis Kasaila will represent him. He cannot afford to leave the country, it is very risky,” said one of Mutharika’s aides who did not want to be named.

Other sources said Mutharika is reacting to an intelligence reports that other people planned to block him from returning to Malawi from UNGA until the elections case was resolved.

“He is not taking risks. He is not going to UNGA this year. Even his Vice President Everton Chimulirenji is staying put,” insisted the aide.

Insiders said Mutharika was given the same security advice when he skipped an important USA-Africa Investment summit in Mozambique, just a few days after his controversial May 21 elections win.

The Malawi leader sent his Vice President Chimulirenji to represent him instead.

“This plan of forcing Mutharika to stay out of the country is real and looks like it has some blessings of some military bosses and Mutharika is aware that anything can happen and that is why he is not taking any chances,” said a high placed military source.

There was no official response from presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalirani on the matter.

Lately President Mutharika has been running scared seeking comfort of heavily armed military personnel and changing to ‘safer routes’ especially when he is entering the volatile capital city Lilongwe.

Mutharika has been on record that he ‘does not fear anyone’ but has locked himself in highly secured State Houses in Mangochi, Blantyre and Lilongwe since elections.