By Richard Kayenda

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-A security think tank in the country has advised the President Peter Mutharika to seek wisdom from the former leaders of the country to help him end the security impulse that has virtually rocked the country.

The Mzuzu University based lecturer in the Department of Peace, Security Studies and Governance, Brigadier General Misheck Chirwa, Retired, has weighed in on the security upheavals that have, of late, faced the country following the countrywide demonstrations conducted by human rights defenders.

“It is clear that the results of the elections matter in the court will make one party a winner and another one a loser. So, whilst the nation awaits the court to determine so, the security of the country has to remain strong for every citizen hence the President has a leadership obligation to seek wisdom from the former leaders of Malawi or those from SADC region on the matters of security in connection with the recent demonstrations,” said the retired soldier.

Meanwhile, presidential press officer, Mgeme Kalilani, has reiterated that any security experts have the right to speak on the security concerns of country.

The President is on record to have said that he will use force on any protesters who are likely to disrupt peace in the country if they continue to hold demonstrations.

The President was speaking on Friday at a get together that was held at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre after a Blue Parade that DPP supporters conducted in the City following their 21 May elections victory.