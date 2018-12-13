LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi’s President Peter Mutharika was on Thursday unveiled as Board Chairperson for Economic and Trade Commission of Africa;

The Malawi leader Mutharika is expected to play advisory role alongside ED Mnangagwa, George Weah, Julius Malema, Aliko Dangote, PLO Lumumba, AfDB President, UNDSG as board members.

This comes just two days after Mutharika leadership delivered key priory areas for country including; Millennium Challenge Corporation pronounces Malawi eligible for the second compact, Parliament passes the Dual Citizenship Act which President Mutharika promised in 2014, Parliament passes a motion on elderly income scheme whose feasibility study APM government conducted in 201 and government announces in Parliament that it will constructed 7 secondary school in each district.

Mutharika will likely face Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera, United Transformation Movement (UTM) President Saulos Chilima and Joyce Banda of Peoples Party (PP).