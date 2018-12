LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Friday hired the service of Elia Daniel Bodole as Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Deputy Director.

The appointment of Bondole comes three months following the promotion of Reyneck Matemba to the position of ACB Director General.

In a press statement and made available to The Maravi Post, from the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) discloses that Bondole appointment is immediate effect.