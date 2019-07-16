By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika is scared man as on Tuesday entered Lilongwe city with the escort of armored military vehicles and without the traditional pomp.

The convoy had over five armored vehicles with machine guns mounted.

Ordinarily, the president’s convoy has only two military police vehicles without combat military vehicles deployed.

Last month, protesters forced his convoy to change routes as they burnt tyres between Saint Johns and Biwi Triangle.

The scenario attracted a lot of public attention as this has never happened before.

The development testifies how fearful Mutharika with its own people following the May 21 disputed polls.

The nation is yet to witness how President Mutharika will address Malawians in central and Northern region.