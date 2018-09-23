By Deogratias Mmana, Malawi News Agency,

Malawi president Peter Mutharika has arrived in New York ready for this year’s United Nations

General Assembly.

Mutharika, together with First lady Gertrude Mutharika, arrived on Saturday and were welcomed

by scores of Malawians led by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Dr

Emmanuel Fabiano and Malawi’s ambassador to the United Nations Dr. Perks Ligoya.

Fabiano said Mutharika will attend several high-level meetings and hold bilateral talks with

some world leaders during the session.

On Monday attend the opening plenary meeting of the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit and also

expected to attend the launch of the Generation Unlimited Partnership formerly the Young

People’s Agenda. Mutharika is also expected to co-chair with former UK Prime Minister Gordon

Brown a high level event hosted by the Education Commission.

On Tuesday, Mutharika and the First Lady are expected to attend the opening ceremony of the

73rd Session of the United Nations General Assembly. According to the UN programme,

Mutharika will be the second world leader to speak after the official opening by the Secretary

General. He will speak after Guatemala and Egypt will speak after Malawi.

Mutharika is also expected to meet acting chief executive officer of Millennium Challenge

Corporation Brock Bierman to discuss the status of the USD350.7 million funded -compact and

the eligibility for te second compact consideration.

On Wednesday, Mutharika is expected to attend and speak at the HeforShe summit. On the same day there will be a meeting on the fight against Tuberculosis where Malawi will speak on the initiatives in reducing new Tuberculosis infections.

Another meeting will follow on migration

and structural transformation in Africa. Malawi will also give a statement on what it has done in ending child marriages at the African Heads of State and Government round-table discussion;

and will also give insights of the initiatives Malawi is making in sensitizing the masses of the

effects of Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs).

Other high-level meetings Mutharika is expected to attend include: Meeting of Southern Africa

Development Community Troika Heads of State and Government and Troop contributing

countries in the Democratic Republic of Congo with the UN Secretary General; UN International

Commission on Financial Global Education Opportunity and is also expected to hold bilateral

meetings with some world leaders.

“At the time when the country is experiencing rapid economic growth, it is the expectation of the