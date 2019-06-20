By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Wednesday announced a member of his cabinet just a a few week following his triumph in the just ended disputed May 21 polls.

Appointed is based on powers conferred upon him by the Republican Constitution, Section 94 (I) the President has appointed the ministers follows:

His Excellency Arthur Peter Mutharika, president of the Republic of Malawi, Minister of Defense, Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defense Force.

Right Honorable Everton Herbert Chimulirenji, Vice President of the Republic of Malawi, Minister responsible for Disaster and Relief Management and Public Events.

Honorable Joseph Mwanamvekha, M.P. , Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Honorable Mark Michael Bottomani, M.P. , Minister of Information, Civic Education and Information Technology.

Honorable Simon Vuwa Kaunda, M.P., Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

Honorable Benson Malunga Phiri, M.P. , Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Honorable Jappie Chancy Mtuwa Mhango, M.P. , Minister of Health and Population.

Honorable Ibrahim Salim Bagus, M.P. , Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism.

Honorable Kondwani Namkhumwa, M.P. , Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development.

Honorable Dr. William Susuwele Banda, M.P. , Minister of Education, Science and Technology.

Honorable Bright Msaka, S.C. , M.P. , Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Honorable Francis Kasaila, M.P. , Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

Honorable Martha Lundin Mhone Chanjo, M.P. , Minister of Labour, Skills and Innovation.

Honorable Ralph Jooma, M.P. , Minister of Transportation and Public Works.

Honorable Nicholas Harry Dausi, M.P. , Minister of Homeland Security.

Honorable Mary Thom Navicha, M.P. , Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.

Honorable Bintony Katsaira, M.P. , Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.

Honorable Francis Phiso, M.P. , Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture.

The President has also appointed deputy ministers and these include:

Honorable Chipiliro Mpinganjira, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Defence.

Honorable Esther Majaza, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Local Government and Rural Development.

Honorable Martha Chiuluntha Ngwira, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Technology.

Honorable Charles Mchacha, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Transportation and Public Works.

Honorable Grace Kwelepeta, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare.

Honorable Mungasulwa Mwambande, M.P. , Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.

The Head of State has also appointed the following to perform various national tasks:

Honorable Kalekeni Kaphale as Attorney General.

Honorable Dr. Goodal Gondwe as Special Advisor on Finance and Development

Honorable Dr. Uladi Mussa as Special Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs.

Honorable Grezelder Geffrey as Special Advisor on Women Affairs.

Honorable Dr. Chris Daza as Special Advisor on Governance.

Unlike the previous Cabinets, the new one has more deputies that reached to 24 from 20 of the previous one.

Another notable thing is that the cabinet lay on regionalism as most cabinet members are from the South with over 13 members, the region a backyard for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Not many women have attained the ministerial posts, a few on deputies.