By Nenenji Mlangeni

MZUZU-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Munthalika is indeed a scared man as has just changed his plan to attend Mzuzu University(MZUNI) graduation on Friday, July 19.

In a memo dated 15 July, 2019, which this reporter has seen, the letter which has been signed by acting secretary of the MZUNI, James Kwilimbe, informs all the graduating students and university staff about the changes.

President Peter Munthalika has since delegated vice chancellor of the MZUNI, professor John D Kalenga Saka to preside over the graduation on his behalf.

MZUNI university students have been accusing MZUNI administration for delaying their graduation since last year.

Students drag MZUNI administration to court for delaying the graduation.

As it stands now the students are yet to withdraw the case from the court.

This will be 20th graduation of MZUNI.

On Tuesday, President Mutharika was escorted by Military Army and combat vehicles when entering the capital Lilongwe from Blantyre.

Since May 21 disputed polls Mutharika has not addressed central and northern region citizens only eastern and southern where he has political support.