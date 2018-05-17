LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawians have criticized President Peter Mutharika for splashing MK24 million to University students all in the name of buying votes in the forthcoming 2019 polls while primary school students are seating on the floor.

The criticisms follow a picture depicting primary school students who are writing Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education (PSLCE) examinations while seated on the floor.

The pictures have exposed how deep is shortage of teaching and learning materials in Malawi schools.

Over the weekend a total of 1,200 college students went to meet the President and that each got K20,000 ($28 at today’s rate). K24m ($33,335) was splashed out.

This does not include beer and other gifts splashed at the event.

A few days after the event, primary school learners were about to start writing exams.

Unfortunately, most of them would be writing their exams under the worst conditions you could imagine as in the picture posted with this story.

A desk nowadays costs on average MK30,000 ($42) each. If that money was spent on desks, more than 800 desks would have been bought and a girl in the picture, May be, just May be, would have written her exams on one of it.

It is alleged that the President, a retired US law lecture, has been surrounded by “beasts of prey” who are always misleading him.

The picture has attracted debate on the social media with many people criticizing President Mutharika of splashing MK24 million to University students while some learners are lacking learning materials such as desks, classrooms, fees and others.

One of the concerned citizen only identified as Madalitso Mpango wrote: “Am short of words,,,yet the head of state dzana dzanali wagawa k24.million kwa ma university students,,,,& no wonder out of 1000 university padziko lonse lapansa,University of Malawi siyili nawo mu ndanda wa ma university amphamvu & as country this is a very sad development,.even ana ena a standard 5,6,amachita kukanika kuwerenga.”

Concurring with Mpango’s remarks Patrick Nkhoma Kampeni wrote: “APM had guts to distribute money to students that endorsed him to be Dpp’s torch bear while education system is deteriorated day after day. All sane Malawians let’s say no DPP in 2019, mcp bomaaaaa.”

On her part Angel Sindani wrote: “pupils on da floor, pregnant mothers gave birth on their way to hospital, local people still drinks unclean water from rivers, still can wait for the whole day waiting for a public transport, where you have million gradiates bt no job opportunities, where primary classes r still stds n high xools r still forms.da duty dat can do z to giv back da country to kamuzu(mcp) where people will hv access to some of da services dan non.”

President Mutharika’s candidature has been rejected by some party official led by former first lady Callista Mutharika.

The development has placed Mutharika in an awkward situation as he is doing everything possible to return the hot seat in the forthcoming polls by bribing people.

Meanwhile Ministry of Education Spokesperson Lindiwe Chide says will look into the matter making sure that resources are provided to the exams.