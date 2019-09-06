Malawi President Mutharika DPP gurus into campaign trail in readiness for fresh election

By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Muntharika has waken up from his slumber after receiving cautions from the Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale to start preparing for two outcomes either to win or loose in the Presidential case.

This publication understands that Attorney General (AG) Kalekeni Kaphale last week on Tuesday told Muntharika that chances to win in the ongoing Presidential case are minimal following to the high number of irregularities encountered and brought before the Constitution Court.

AG Kaphale assured Muntharika that himself and other lawyers will try all their level best to defend urging Muntharika to start campaign now.

He alleges that it will be too late for him to start campaign after nullification of Presidential results as people will have no more trust in him After Judges denied bribe from Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Eventually, President started his campaign on Wednesday by inviting Soccer members from Nyasa Big Bullets and Wanderers.

During that meeting Mutharika promised them two stadiums to be built at Kanjedza and Zingwangwa in Blantyre respectively.

The President also sent his trusted boy, Local government Minister Ben Phiri to boost moral with Limbe Market vendors and make good promise.

On Thursday, Mutharika toured several projects in Blantyre and went to Blantyre Market were he bought bonya, dried fish, eggplants, beans among others.

Later on Thursday evening the Muntharika had a meeting with Mchacha, Ben Phiri and other DPP members

During that meeting he urged these senior DPP officials to start boosting high moral in Southern parts of Malawi alleging that they can take Leadership with massive votes from Southern Region of Malawi.

Since declared as winner in the disputed May 21 polls, Mutharika has been living in hibernation from people of central and northern regions.

The President has been in the Eastern and Southern region fearing to meet other regions people.

Not only that Mutharika has been failing to attend international meeting thereby delegating his deputy Everton Chimulirenji.

Some quarters of the society has nicknamed his as “Southern region governor” for living in fear.