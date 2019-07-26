By Nenenji Mlangeni

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika is reportedly preparing a retirement home across the Zambezi River, in South Africa.

Mutharika has sent a team of officials to South Africa with the purpose of selling ten Malawi government houses.

According to Country Star News Online (CSNO) who opted for a condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said some of the ten houses which are to be sold are the ones which are being used to accommodate patients and guardians referred to various hospitals in Johannesburg.

“It is painful that government has sent this team only to dispose of some these houses houses when it is already on record that it is the state president who wants them,” he said.

Some of the houses which are being used to accommodate government officials on duty in Johannesburg haven’t been spared in this clearance sale.

The source further said officials from the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC), Department of Lands and Foreign Affairs are being led by former health attache, Dr Fosiko now the Director of Health.

Commenting on the development the Executive Director of Church and Society in the CCAP Church, Synod of Livingstonia Moses Mkandawire described the move as very unfortunate.

“At the moment I don’t have the details about the the issue, but if it is true then that must be very unfortunate, and as Malawians we need to look at the rationale behind the sale of such property an it’s implications,” Mkandawire said.

Presidential Press Officer, Mgeme Kalirani could not be reached on his mobile phone to comment on the matter, as we went to press.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) was very vocal when Joyce Banda ordered the sale of the presidential jet.

And this is not the first time when top government officials dispose off and acquire government houses at the cheapest price whose proceeds cold not even be enough to procure drugs for one health centre.

A few months ago government of Malawi has spent more than MK300 million to renovate the walls and gate of the houses which are listed for sale.