By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika is again embroiled into shameless corruption scam. First it was the MK145 million, proceeds from a corrupt Police food rations deal by Zameer Karim, then followed by a ‘donation’ of five brand new pick-ups valued at MK85 million by the same Karim.

Now Mutharika has been implicated in yet another corruption scandal where he received two vehicles in his name from a contractor who won a tender to build 10,000 police houses.

We can reveal that Mutharika received the two white pick-up vehicles from South Africa through Dedza Border Post in October 2018.

One of the two white GVM pick-ups was registered in the name of a J H Dhlamini under a South African ID number 8112075335088 and this vehicle was cleared in South Africa on 5th October 2018 at 06.25am.

The other one was registered in the name of a G. Siliya using a South African ID number 7702095978189 and this vehicle too was cleared in South Africa on the same day, 5th October 2019 at 06.28am.

Our investigations indicate both Dhlamini and Siliya are business associates of a Mr. Yusuf whose company won the tender to construct police houses in Malawi.

The vehicles, according to documents in our possession, entered Malawi on 8th October 2018 and the consignee was addressed as ‘Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika, State House, and P.O Box 807, Lilongwe’.

The vehicles were processed by Kuna Customs and Clearing Agent, P.O Box 115, Mwanza.

Inside sources at State House also said the vehicles were received and delivered to Mutharika who has since registered them locally.

“The donation of the vehicles was like a ‘thank you’ to Mutharika for facilitating the police houses deal. Your President loves money too much because he was also given a lot of money on top of the two vehicles,” said a source from South Africa.

This is not the first time for Mutharika to be embroiled in corruption scandal.

The received MK145 million from Karim shortly after he was awarded a controversial MK2.9 million deal to supply food rations at Police. The money was deposited in a DPP account which Mutharika was a sole signatory. He withdrew mK65 million.

Shortly afterwards, the same Zameer Karim also donated five brand new vehicles worth K85 million and registered them in the name of Mutharika.

The DPP decided to pay back the money when it was clear that Mutharika had no plausible explanation on how proceeds of a corrupt contract were found in an account which he solely controls.

Mutharika failed to explain the donation of the vehicles from the same man who gave him K145 million stolen money.

Asked to explain on the new corruption scandal, Presidential Press Secretary Mgeme Kalirani confirmed that Mutharika indeed got the two vehicles from South Africa.

“But these vehicles were an honest donation from well wishers of the President,” said Kalirani.

He declined to take further questions on the matter.