By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika has been embroiled into appeasement appointments of government agencies.

President Mutharika has appointed Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) loyalists into various posts which has eyes blows towards national building agenda.

For instance, Mutharika has appointed former legislator Felix Jumbe to chair the troubled Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation (Admarc).

Other board members at Admarc include DPP youth leader Dumisani Lindani and media practitioner Tusekele Mwanyongo a former press officer for former president Joyce Banda.

In a press statement released on Monday evening by Chief Secretary to the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara, the appointments, which are with immediate effect, have included individuals of diverse backgrounds such as members of legal fraternity, academia, business, civil society, politicians, clergy and traditional leaders.

Mutharika has also maintained some board chairpersons such as James Naphambo at Blantyre Water Board (BWB).

Religious leaders among them Apostle Madalitso Mbewe of Calvary Fanily Church and Bishop Charles Tsukuluza who recently formed Interfaith Forum for Peace and Justice and Dialogue, a grouping disowned by other prominent church leaders have also been given top positions.

Apostle Mbewe has been retained as board chairperson of Central Region Water Board (CRWB) with Tsukuluza heading Lilongwe Water Board (LWB),.

Leaders of some NGOs whom some Human Rights Defenders have dubbed GoNGOs (Government Owned NGOs) among them Undule Mwakasungula-(Smedi board), Fryson Chodzi (Nocma board), have also been appointed.

However, Mutharika has once again included in some parastatal organisations with traditional leaders who include Chief Lukwa, Chief Khongoni, Chief Kaomba despite political commentators questioning the moral of their massive inclusion in previous appointments.

Others appointed include DPP Sendera Sisters vocalist Mirriam Chimbalanga who is in the Malawi Housing Corporation (MHC) Board.