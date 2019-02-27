LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika had no choice but to kneel down to the Association of People with Albinism in Malawi (APAM) trying beg for their forgiveness while pleading for a round table discussion over their plan to hold vigil at state house.

Mutharika who has been quite and seen unworried with APAM vigil plan, shocked Malawians when issued a press statement on Tuesday morning pleading for a dialogue.

This reporter understand that the decision comes after government machinery failed to convince APAM to cancel its demos and that after many organizations endorsed it.

APAM is yet to respond on the call as the grouping turned down the same offer last week arguing that such meetings do not yield anything.