By Grace Dzuwa

The Human Rights day is commemorated on 10 the December every year and this year’s theme is stand up for human rights.

According to the press statement released on Monday by the presidential press secretary Mgeme Kalilani, said that his excellency, Peter Muthalika is urging all stakeholders to accelerate efforts for promoting and protection of human rights and all persons are reminded to respect human rights as the central to the consolidation of our democratic governance.

Kalilani also said that the state president reminds all Malawians the importance of excising our the Malawians responsibilities as they enjoy their rights and there is no justification for violating other people’s right in the exercise of one’s right.

” His Excellency the state president shall continue to champion the right to development by developing this country improving the economy fighting corruption and safeguarding the civic space”,he said.

The state president also said that accountability is also a key to the promotion and protection of human rights. As a fundamental principle of democracy everyone and every institution must be accountable.

Patriotism , handwork and integrity are the pillars of Malawians democracy and right based and people centered development , so the Malawians needs to stand up for human rights through these three pillars.