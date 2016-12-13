President Peter Mutharika

Fellow Malawians,

The First Lady and I have learnt with deep shock the passing on of Mrs. Esmie Muluzi Malisita who died after being struck by lightning while attending to farm activities on Monday this week.

Those of us who interacted with the deceased will remember her as a polite and well-mannered religious woman who treated everyone with love and consideration.

Our condolences to the deceased’s father former President Dr Bakili Muluzi, Honorable Atupele Muluzi and the entire family; the Malisitas and friends for the shocking loss.

Reports say Mrs Malisita was in the company of her friend Hazel Busile who has also died in the same accident. So to the Busile family and friends, we also offer our condolences.

May their souls rest in eternal peace!!

Martha Chikuni: When I arrived in Washington DC to take up my position at the Malawi embassy on March 16th 2001 I was warmly welcomed by a beautiful lady with a big smile

…Esme Muluzi….she took me to the Safeway supermarket and bought me groceries. When we arrived at my apartment in Bethesda, Maryland she took my suitcases and started unpacking my personal effects, all this whilst making light conversation…she then went into the kitchen and started cooking a meal…. that was Esme Muluzi she was a kindred spirit and had so much love for everyone. I am heart broken. Seeing her children today in Naperi where we all gathered to console her husband Dr Ken Malisita and the children my heart just sunk…lightening…what are the odds…I shall never get over this and it changes my entire persona, my outlook on life and my outlook on life…May your soul rest in peace. I shall relive the dinners, the birthday parties, the barbecues, your smile, your laughter and the beautiful soul you were. Rest in Eternal Peace

Ngozo Lipemba Benwa: Sad to hear that Esmie Muluzi Malisita is no more, besides being the daughter of our former president Dr Bakili Muluzi, I remembered when I was as young as 5yrs old…she used to give us toys and welcomed us @ their house in Naperi… Only God knows about the lightening that killed her and her friend Hezel

Judith Kankondo Zulu: On my mind? Esmie Muluzi…Gone. She was a beautiful Girl inside out. Very Sad.

Caroline Itimu Idruss: May your soul rest in eternal peace sis Esmie Muluzi Malisita..u were such a humble person

Bridget Namilazi Muyaya‎: Another Pirimiti Girls alumni gone. Till we meet again classmate Esmie Muluzi.