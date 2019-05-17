Salima, May 16, 2019: Salima Police Station has received a brand-new vehicle to ease transport problems the police station has been going through.

The police station received the vehicle on Wednesday this week, a day after President Professor Peter Mutharika made a pledge to procure a vehicle for the station during whistle stop rallies he conducted in the district.

President Mutharika made the commitment following a request from Senior Chief Kalonga who appealed for an additional vehicle to beef up the fleet at the police station.

Spokesperson for Salima Police, Jocob Khembo, confirmed in an interview that the vehicle, a Toyota Land Cruiser pick up registration number MP 2547, was delivered at the station on Wednesday afternoon.

“We have received the vehicle which the president pledged on Tuesday during his whistle stop tour of the district,” said Khembo.

Khembo said the vehicle will help address mobility challenges which the station was facing due to an old fleet of motor vehicles.

“Salima is a big and active district which needs more police services but we face mobility challenges. However, with this vehicle, some of those challenges have now been taken care of,” said Khembo.

Efforts to talk to Senior Chief Kalonga who sounded the SOS were unsuccessful as his line was out of reach.

His counterpart, Senor Chief Khombedza, however expressed gratitude to President Mutharika for the gesture.

“As one of the concerned chiefs, I want to thank the President for keeping his promise. We were really in dire need for a vehicle at the police. The coming of the new vehicle is worth celebration to us,” said Khombedza.

In his remarks, Traditional Authority Maganga also showered praises on the President for the vehicle.

The chief noted that the new vehicle will go a long way in improving police services in the district.

In another interview, a local businessman, Dalitso Gome also thanked the president for the vehicle.

“The President has shown that he is really serious and very concerned with issues that affect the masses, we are proud of him,” he said.