Malawi President Mutharika has spoiled my childhood, confess Indian Investor’ children

By Nenenji Mlangeni

‘You have spoiled my childhood Mr President’ reads a message to President Peter Mutharika from young children of a would-be Indian investor Chandreshaker More.

More has implicated beleaguered President Arthur Peter Mutharika in an alleged state-sponsored scam involving officials in both the public and private sectors.

The distressed investor has since given Mutharika 30 days from June 17 2019 to take action and return his investment or risk retaliation that would even hurt poor Malawian nandolo farmers directly.

According to documents that this reporter has seen, More – who trades under Tamanna Solvex Africa Limited and Manasi Manufacturers Africa Limited – says he has been robbed of his investment by Mutharika’s “self-proclaimed foster son, Zuneth Sattar”.

In his petition to Mutharika, More says apart from conniving and conspiring with State House and government department officials to forcibly snatch ownership of his company, Sattar continues to threaten him by boldly using the president’s name and patronage.

“As a foreign investor I have been robbed of my respect and investment, imprisoned, tortured, framed in fake cases, denied justice for no fault of mine.

“In fact I am surprised that Mr Zuneth Sattar continues to enjoy patronage from you since he continues to threaten me and my family using your name very boldly,” More’s letter to Mutharika reads.

The displeased investor also reproaches Mutharika for failing to take a firm stance on ‘daylight robbery and mischief’ thus making this country a haven for thugs who use state agencies like Malawi Investment and Trade Centre (MITC) to scam innocent investors.

Chandrashekhar, whose family has already commenced a peaceful sit-in protest at the Malawi High Commission in New Delhi, India, has since threatened Mutharika with a five-point counter action should there be no favourable response from Kamuzu Palace within 30 days.

Top on the list is to shame the Mutharika administration through detailed press releases using local and international; as well as filing a public interest litigation application in the Indian Supreme Court to stop all Indian investments to Malawi – a move that could potentially harm the country’s economy.

Furthermore, the short-changed investor has threatened to file other applications in court to stop all lines of Indian credit to Malawi plus to stop all import of nandolo [pigeon peas] from Malawi to India.

“I regret to state that this will affect a lot of farmers nationwide and also…multiple people involved directly and indirectly in nandolo trading,” More admits.

Malawi annually exports an average of 100,000 tonnes of pigeon peas to India at a value of around $60m (MK44 billion).

Lastly, Chandrashekhar More has vowed to continue with the sit-in protest at the Malawi High Commission together with his family, relatives, friends and other investors, employees, doctors and several other “who have been wronged by the state machinery in Malawi.”

There was no immediate comment from State House which has, in recent times, been embroiled in shameful scandals including the MK2.9 billion police food-rations scam that saw Mutharika pocket MK145 million from Zameer Karim whose Pioneer Investments had been awarded the tender.

Mutharika’s legitimacy is currently under challenge in court following his victory in last month’s compromised elections which many commentators believe were rigged to ensure his protection from graft-related prosecution.Ma