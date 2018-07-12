President Mutharika and the First Lady laid the wreath before officially opening the multi million kwacha Nkhata Bay Jetty in the district. The Jetty is one of the main projects in the marine sector. Major transformations are also expected in all of the country’s ports such as Chilumba in Karonga, Monkey Bay in Mangochi, Chipoka in Salima and Likoma.

According to MBC, the gesture was highly commended by the members of the clergy and traditional leaders. Senior Chief Mkumbira said President Mutharika has demonstrated that he values and respects the history of the country as manifested in his development agenda.

“As you know a lot of our relatives lost their lives during the 1959 massacre and this is a great honour to the people of Nkhata Bay and the rest of the country,” said Senior Chief Mkumbira.

The sentiments were echoed by General Secretary for the Clergy Association in NkhataBay, Bishop David Mkandawire who described the gesture as a sence of belonging.

“The faith community is equally overwhelmed, we organise yearly events to honour our heroes and the President has motivated us,” noted Bishop Mkandawire.

The permanent Nkhata Bay jetty replaces the old floating one which sunk due to strong Mwera winds in 2016; President Mutharika said the development is part of the National Transport Master Plan set to enhance the transport sector in the country.

The Malawi leader said through the plan, major rehabilitations will take shape in all the ports in the country. Commenting on the Jetty, Senior Chief Mkumbira could not hide his excitement for the development.

Construction experts say the jetty is constructed at a solid base set to live for the next 50 years.