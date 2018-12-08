By Yamikani Sabola

President Peter Mutharika says government is determined to turnaround the outlook of the country’s cities through construction of magnificent roads including dual carriage highways.

Mutharika said this Friday when he toured construction works on the Area 49 – Area 18– Parliament round about dual carriage way.

He said the country is transforming under his administration.

“Like we said in our Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) manifesto, our main objective is to develop this country. We are going to transform this country,” he said.

Mutharika said he was impressed with progress of construction works on the 4.4 kilometre highway.

“This is transforming,” he said. “Others are promising development projects in future, we are implementing our projects right now.”

The President disclosed that plans are underway to launch another dual carriage way project in the capital city from Biwi to Kamuzu International Airport (KIA).

Briefing President Mutharika on the scope of work for the current dual carriage highway project, Malawi Roads Authority (MRA) Chief Executive Officer, Engineer Emmanuel Mutapa said the road is split into three sections including Area 49 to Area 18, Presidential Way and Area 18 Round about interchange.

“Area 49 to Area 18 section runs from the junction with Kaunda road near Bingu International Stadium to Area 18 round about. The section runs parallel to the Lingadzi River on one side and residential areas of Area 49 and 18 on the other side,” he said.

He said the Presidential Way section is running from Area 18 round about, passing through Area 14, to Parliament round about.

Mutapa disclosed that the contractor, Mota Engil, has completed much of the work on the two sections and is currently concentrating on the construction of the interchange.

He said the scope of works for the dual carriage way will also involve construction of a bicycle lane and pedestrian path.

The project is being bankrolled by the Malawi Government through the Road Fund Administration.