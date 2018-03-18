LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika on Saturday congratulated Malawian boxer Isaac Chilemba for winning the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania light-heavyweight title in Australia on Friday March 16, 2018.

President Mutharika through his Press Secretary Mgeme Kalirani expressed gratitude over‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba’s victory saying the boxer deserved the win.

“His Excellency the President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika congratulates Malawian boxer Isaac Chilemba for winning the World Boxing Council (WBC) and the World Boxing Association (WBA) Oceania light-heavyweight title in Australia on Friday March 16, 2018.

“President Mutharika is proud of Isaac Chilemba and delighted at his latest well deserved win. His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika wishes Isaac Chilemba “The Golden Boy” the best of luck as he further climbs back up the boxing ladder where he belongs,” reads the statement made available to the Maravi Post.

Malawi’s boxing pride, Isaac ‘Golden Boy’ Chilemba, dusted himself off after three straight defeats and a nasty arm injury to outbox Blake Caparello.

The resounding win inside a packed Melbourne Pavilion saw Chilemba claim World Boxing Council (WBC) and World Boxing Association Oceania International light heavyweight belts.

“As I promised, I am the champion again. I feel awesome. It was a great fight. It took me three to four rounds to pick it up as I have been out of the ring for a long time. From round four, I won the rest,” Chilemba said in a brief interview from Australia.

The win enhances the Blantyre-born boxer’s chances of earning a world title fight and move up the WBC rankings.

Malawi News monitored the fight online. Chilemba, 25-5-2, 10 Kos, is ranked 13th in the light heavyweight category, four places behind the southpaw Caparello.

This was a clash between contrasting styles as Chilemba is orthodox. It was Chilemba’s first fight since 2016 when he broke his arm during a bout in America.

Watched by his American trainer, Roy Jones Junior, the 30-year-old knew that his career was at stake. Chilemba could not just disappoint against the hard-hitting Australian who had won four previous fights.

Other international media reports show that the first-round started with the boxers feeling each other out.

There was nothing spectacular to write about. However, Chilemba fought his way back into the contest.

The judges scored 117-111,115-113, 115-113 in favour of the South Africa-based Malawian pugilist, according to www.boxingforum24.com.

The website reports that Caparello, 31, dominated from round two to eight before Chilemba seized proceedings in the rest of the 12-rounder. The Australian’s record is now 27-2- 1, 10 KOs.

Ahead of the fight, Chilemba weighed 79.30 against 79.10 for Caparello.