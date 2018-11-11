By Mphatso Nkuonera

LILONGWE-President Peter Mutharika on Sunday led the nation in honouring world war one and two fallen heroes at the War Memorial Tower in Lilongwe.

A two minute silence was observed to honour the fallen heroes before Mutharika led the nation in laying wreaths.

Others that laid wreaths included MDF commander General Griffin Supuni Phiri, Malawi Police Service Inspector General Rodney Jose, Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, Deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje, Chief Secretary to the Goverment Lloyd Muhara, Dean of the Diplomatic Community Virginia Palmer and several heads of Missions among others.

After the laying of wreaths, the clergy offered intercessory prayers.

Malawi Defence Force (MDF) spokesperson Major Paul Chiphwanya said the world wars claimed lives of 10 million combatants and seven million civilians.

“The wars involved nearly 19, 000 soldiers from Malawi alone. These world wars involved all African nations who fought for their colonial masters, except Ethiopia.

Commenting on the welfare of the old and retired soldiers, Chiphwanya said:

“Malawi has built war memorial houses in Mzuzu, Lilongwe and Zomba where we look after the war veterans who do not have any relative to take care of them,”

As for this year, he said MDF has been conducting a series of income generating activities to raise money for the welfare of the retired soldiers.

“We expect to raise the sum of K12 million through some activities like charity golf tournaments and other sporting activities to support the health of our war veterans,” he said.

Similar functions were conducted in Zomba where the president was represented by Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Cecelia Chazama while in Mzuzu, it was led by Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social welfare, Grace Chiumia.