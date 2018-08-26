His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, accompanied by Her Excellenc Prof. G ertrude Mutharika, First Lady of the Republic of Malawi, will travel to China on an official visit, from where he will fulfil a number of engagements. His Excellency the President will attend the 3rd Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) which will be held in Beijing, China, from 3rd to 4th September, 2018 under the theme, “China and Africa: Toward an Even Stronger Community with a Shared Future through Win-Win Cooperation.”

The Summit will be attended by Heads of State and Government of People’s Republic of China and of over fifty (50) African countries, as well as representatives of the African Union Commission (AUC), United Nations and several International Organizations. It will be preceded by the 13th Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) and 7th FOCAC Ministerial Conference, which will take place on 1st September, 2018, and 2nd September, 2018, respectively.

His Excellency the President will be accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development; Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism; Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development; and Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining; Senior Government Officials and the private sector.

The objective of the Summit is, among others, to take stock of the implementation of the Johannesburg Plan of Action (2016-2018) under which China committed USD60billion for economic and infrastructure development in Africa, as well as consider the Beijing Plan of Action (2019-2021). The Summit will also adopt the Beijing Declaration, setting the FOCAC’s priorities and intentions for the next three (3) years.

Prior to the Summit, His Excellency the President will hold bilateral talks with His Excellency Xi Jinping, President of the People’s Republic of China, aimed at strengthening further economic and political cooperation and setting the agenda of continued partnership between the two countries for the next ten (10) years.

Furthermore, His Excellency the President and Her Excellency the First Lady will undertake a Working Visit to Xi’an City, Capital of Shaanxi Province in Northwest of China. During the visit, His Excellency the President will hold bilateral discussions with leaders of the Shaanxi Province.

Her Excellency the First Lady will also attend a China-Africa First Ladies Conference on AIDS Prevention and Control Advocacy to be hosted by Her Excellency Prof. Peng Liyuan, First Lady of the People’s Republic of China, on 4th September, 2018