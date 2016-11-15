President Peter Mutharika on Sunday led the nation in observing Remembrance Day in honour of Malawi’s soldiers who died in the First and Second World Wars.

Mutharika led hundreds of people from all walks of life at the main event at the Area 18 War Memorial Tower in Lilongwe.

The President, who is also Commander-in-Chief of the Malawi Defence Force, arrived at the War Memorial Tower at 10:58 before he went to the saluting dais.

At exactly 11:00 there was a maroon followed by a two-minute silence, and then another maroon before the Last Post was sounded by the Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Mutharika then laid a wreath followed by the MDF Commander, General Griffin Supuni and Deputy Inspector General of Police (operations), Rodney Jose who together laid one.

Other people who laid wreaths were First Deputy Speaker of Parliament Mcheka Chilenje (who represented the Speaker) and a representative of the Chief Justice.

Representatives of the Commonwealth Ex-Service League of Malawi and other Ex-Service Associations, a war veteran and a serving soldier, Chief Secretary to the Government, Mayor for Lilongwe City Assembly, a representative of the Leader of Opposition and Members of the Diplomatic Corps also laid wreaths.

There were prayers after the laying of wreaths. Remembrance Day, also known as Poppy day, is a memorial day observed in Commonwealth countries since the end of the First and Second World Wars to remember members of their armed forces who died in the line of duty.

Following a tradition inaugurated by King George V in 1919, the day is also marked by war remembrances in many non-Commonwealth countries.

Remembrance Day is observed on 11 November in most countries to recall the end of hostilities of World Wars.

The First World War started on July 28 1914 and ended on November 11 1918 while the Second World War started in 1939 and ended in 1945.

Millions of soldiers from commonwealth countries fought in the two world wars. Many lost their lives while countless others were wounded.

Malawi is said to have sent at least 19,000 soldiers mainly for the Second World War.

Vice President Saulos Chilima, Cabinet Ministers, Members of the Diplomatic Corps and Members of Parliament attended the solemn event, among other prominent figures.