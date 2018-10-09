Malawi President Mutharika on back fire with CSOs on September 21 demos

President Mutharika told the news conference at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) upon arrival from the United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. “I’m glad the demonstrations flopped and I hope this will be the last time,” said Mutharika who looked so emotion and angry. But HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence told President Mutharika that his effort must dwell on addressing challenges Malawians are facing.

Echoing with Trapence, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) Executive Director Timothy Mtambo said demonstrations is not about numbers.

“Lost!!! You better start responding to peoples PETITION Mr President and stop mocking suffering Malawians. You and your team are embarrassed because you failed to stop the DEMOs in the Southern Region. You do not own any part of this country.

“This propaganda of yours will not better the lives of Malawians. Address corruption and massive executive thieving in your government. Do not run away from issues Mr President!!! We will continue holding you and your government accountable without fear or favour,” wrote Mtambo.