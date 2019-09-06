BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Surprisingly, after notices were made known that Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has this weekend organised a rally in Nsanje Central Constituency, the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has subsequently come up with their rally whose programme indicates that it’s President, Peter Mutharika, will on the same day, same route, be addressing whistle-stop rallies.

This publication had some days ago, confirmed, that MCP had planned to hold a rally at Tengani Trading Centre next Sunday, September 8, 2019.

However, a letter from the Office of the President and Cabinet has on the night of last Thursday, indicated that Mutharika will be in the same area on the particular day that MCP will be holding a rally.

Projecting to the intended rally by the DPP, reports have shown that, the party has on the afternoon of Friday, September 6, started distributing free maize in the area, during which it is announcing about the Sunday’s whistlestops.

In a verbal response, the MCP Campaign Director, Moses Kunkuyu says the party is aware, that the DPP move is part of their ‘desperate’ games, whose aim is to sway away people from attending their rally on Sunday.

Kunkuyu also says, MCP is aware, that the DPP has deployed its cadets to cause havoc if MCP ever goes ahead with its rally as was earlier planned.

The party has therefore postponed its rally to a later date as it says, there no need to put people’s lives at risk.

“As a law abiding people we notified all relevant authorities about our rally before hand but as peace loving people, we have decided to just postpone and let them go ahead with their desperate stunts,” an MCP party official is quoted to have said.

“The fact is, the free maize that people will receive will only aid the recipients to rediscover the reality about the poverty that these corrupt leaders have caused,” added Kunkuyu.

Currently, Parliamentary election results in Nsanje Central Constituency are being challenged in court after the electoral body, Malawi Electral Commission (MEC) had declared Francis Kansaira as winner even though the hot contestant, Kaffa Mandevana who represented MCP had officially submitted complaints about many irregularities that were observed during the polls.