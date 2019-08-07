LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika is said to have made a decision to fire Army Commander General Vincent Nundwe and replace him with a Lhomwe general.

Mutharika is considering hiring either Bregadier General Jackson Phiri or Bregadier Mpasu, all who hail from the Lhomwe belt.

“The idea is to control the Army like Police and we need to have our own people in these positions,” said our impeccable source at State House.

Mutharika is said to have been angry with the way the Army protected the demonstrators yesterday after the Police withdrew but fired teargas on the protesters.

Nundwe was expected to be officially inaugurated tomorrow at the Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe.

Nundwe replaced Sipuni Phiri following MDF soldiers protests over his involvement in siphoning UN mission allowances meant for soldiers.

Nundwe’s leadership has been lauded across the nation for siding with Malawians against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) demonstration for messing up May 21 polls.

There was no immediate reaction from President Mutharika’s press secretary Mgeme Kalirani on the matter.

We will give you more as the story develops.