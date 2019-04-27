By Nenenji Mlangeni

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika is reportedly not happy with the First Lady for forcing him to pick Everton Chimulirenje to be his runningmate in next month’s election.

Inside Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) sources confided in this publication that the President Mutharika is contemplating endorsing United Democratic Front (UDF) candidate Atupele Muluzi for President.

Aides close to the President are worried that APM’s decision will decimate the party in next month’s popular vote.

“There is no peace at State House because the big man is angry and in a very uncompromising mood…if he directs all resources to Atupele what happens to us (DPP),” said an State House insider.

Kondwani Nakhumwa was the front runner to be runningmate but last minute changes orchestrated by the first lady Gertrude Mutharika resulted into the Chimulirenje pick – which disappointed the rank and file of the party.

Atupele and his father who is chairman of UDF already see APM’s decision to ignore his mate as a boast to their campaign.

This weekend Atupele will be on Times TV’s popular programme giving more details on why he is running on a UDF ticket