LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika will on Tuesday resumes his campaign trail after a day of social media speculations that the President was critically ill.

In a press statement released on Monday, May 13, signed by Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara says President Mutharika will go on his whistle-stop election campaign tour is scheduled to conduct in Salima and Dedza districts on Tuesday.

On Sunday Muhara issued a statement that Mutharika planned rallies in the districts were postponed on Sunday due to urgent matters the President had to attend.

Malawi goes to polls in the next seven days on May 21.