LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika is expected to jet in today from the 73rd United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) in United States of America (USA).

This has been disclosed in a press statement released on Saturday signed by Chief Secretary to the President Lloyd Muhara made available to Maravi Post.

According to Muhara, the plane carrying President Mutharika is expected to land at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) at 4pm today.

Initially, President Mutharika was expected return home over the weekend but the trip was called off at the 11th hour.

While in the US President Mutharika attended the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in the UN General Assembly Hall at the UN Headquarters where he delivered a powerful statement.