Malawi President Mutharika ropes independent lawmakers for strength in Parliament

By Our Reporter   /   Monday, 03 Jun 2019 11:37AM   /   Leave a Comment   /   Tags:   /   4 views
 Malawi President Mutharika ropes independent lawmakers for a strength in Parliament 

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-At least 15 independent Members of Parliament have joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) even before taking oath of office at parliament.

The 15 independent met President Peter Mutharika on Saturday at Sanjika palace in Blantyre just a day before they are sworn in on Monday.

Some of the notable faces that have are willing to work with the ruling DPP and President Mutharika are Billy Kaunda, Madalitso Kazombe (Formerly Malawi Congress Party and Orphan Shaba.

State house sources said the 15 legislators out of the 55 will help the DPP get the position of speaker in the 193 strong house.

