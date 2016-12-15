President Peter Mutharika says he values the sacrifice that war veterans who fought in the two world wars paid for the peace and tranquility that Malawi is facing in this country.

The President said the nation should develop a culture of appreciating the role that the soldiers played in the first and second world wars under the Kings African Rifles-KAR.

The President has since donated various food stuffs and household items amounting to over K5 million and a cash donation of K1 million.

Speaking when he made the donation to war veterans at the Zomba Memorial Homes on behalf of the President, Director of Security Services at State Residences Norman Paulos Chisale said President Mutharika holds the war veterans in high esteem for their brevity during the two world wars.

He said the donations which are made every year around the festive season are a small gesture of appreciation for the soldiers who are facing various social challenges.

Speaking when they received the donation, Warrant Officer Class One Graciano Mpinda who fought in the 2nd World War expressed gratitude to the President who he said always remembers to send them food stuffs during the festive season.

“We the war veterans are grateful to the head of state for this food donation. We are now old and cannot work as hard as we used to.”

“We lack many things, such as clothes, food even cash. We therefore are thankful for any kind of donation that comes because it alleviates our problems somehow,” he said.

93 Infantry Brigade Commander John Chaika who represented the Army Commander appealed to companies and individuals to support the war veterans with various forms of support.

“These soldiers suffered trauma and various forms of shock during the war times. They need appreciation, psycho-social support even just visiting and talking to them, can go along way in releasing the pains they have inside,” disclosed Col. Chaika.

The donated food items include 21 bags of maize, rice, orange squash, cooking oil, soap, salt, fertilizer and maize seed.

The President also donated cash amounting to K1 million part of which will be used to organize a Christmas party for the war veterans.

Among other challenges, the memorial homes are in dilapidated shape and some houses require new roofing as the old iron sheets have started leaking. Mr Chisale has since promised to deliver the petitions to the President.

