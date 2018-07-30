LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika on Sunday expressed sadness over some civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) for writing the Global Fund asking it to withdraw the nomination of the Malawi leader as Champion of its Sixth Replenishment Campaign. President Muthalika said it is sad to note that Malawians have reached high levels of “hatefulness on all levels.”

The Malawi leader added that that some individuals went to Geneva and reported that he should not be entrusted with the Global Fund championship.

Mutharika was speaking in Lilongwe upon arrival from the Republic of South Africa where he attended the BRICS Summit.

“Two individuals in this country, somebody called by the name of Gift Trapence and Timothy Mtambo are behind this. It is very, very sad that Malawians have reached this level of hatefulness,” the visibly furious Mutharika said.

The Malawi leader therefore said promoting hate is unacceptable while stressing the need for Malawians to desist from such kind of attitude.

“In the year 2008 I was selected as first African to receive an International Jurists Award by the International Council of Jurists but one Humphrey Mvula and [late] George Mtafu had also written a letter prime minister of India to not give me the award.

“I think is very very sad for Malawians to reach this type of hatred. People like Mtambo and Trapence have done nothing for this country, I am very disappointed. I don’t care about the Global Fund, they can remove me from it, I am not benefitting anything, it’s purely voluntary organisation,” fumed Muthalika. The CSOs in their letter said the Global Fun errerd in their appointment of Mutharika, arguing it was made without due diligence and in total disregard of Mutharika’s domestic track record.

The CSOs argue that President Mutharika lacks the requisite moral standing to assume that role as it will require him to lead efforts in soliciting funding pledges.