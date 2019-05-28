BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)- Malawi’s president-elect, Peter Mutharika, is being sworn in today at a ceremony to take place at Kamuzu Stadium in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The ceremony starts at 2 pm this afternoon with a number of international delegates expected to attend, presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has confirmed.

He said the Judiciary was finalizing arrangements for the event.

It comes hours after the Malawi Electoral Commission declared Mutharika winner of the controversial Tuesday elections.

He won the second term in a tightly contested election with Malawi Congress Party (MCP)’s Lazarus Chakwera trailing second. Dr. Saulos Chilima, the outgoing vice president, who contested on a UTM came third.

The results were initially delayed due to a court battle in which the MCP was seeking vote recount in 10 districts, citing tabulation anomalies.

DPP Spokesperson Nicholas Dausi has expressed gratitude to Malawians for trusting the party to lead for another term, saying it will work on delivering on its promise.

MCP Spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the party is yet to make a decision on the way forward.

Despite lifting the injunction a few minutes into an electoral update press briefing, High Court Judge Charles Mkandawire maintained the approval for judicial review.

In her 12th press briefing at the main tally centre in Blantyre Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Justice Dr. Jane Ansah said the results were a true reflection of the will of Malawians.

Mutharika has amassed 1, 940, 709 votes out of the 6, 859, 570 votes cast, representing 38.58 % while his top contender, Dr. Chakwera, scooped 1, 781, 740 representing 35.41 %. UTM leader Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima has finished third with 1, 016, 368 votes, representing 20.4 %.

The gap between President Mutharika and Dr Chakwera is 159,000, meaning he will have a minority government as the opposition combined has 61 percent of the votes.

Atupele Muluzi of United Democratic Front got 236, 164 votes, representing 4.67 % while John Chisi of Umodzi Party bagged 19, 187 votes, representing 0.31 percent.

Peter Dominic Kuwani of Mbakuwaku Movement for Development President is sixth with 20, 360 votes, 0.40 % and Reverend Hardwick Kaliya went home with 15, 726 votes, representing 0.21 %.

Mutharika will be sworn in alongside Vice-President-elect Herbert Everton Chimulirenji.

Justice Ansah advised the president-elect to uphold the laws of the country and serve the people without favour.

Up to 6, 859, 570 Malawians turned out to vote on May 21, representing 77.6 %, which political analyst Augustine Magolowondo has described as pleasing considering voter turnout trends in most parts of the world, especially Africa.

Dr. Magolowondo says the verdict of the presidential election clearly shows that the majority voters voted for the opposition hence the need for the DPP administration to respond to that message.

Mutharika, 78, campaigned on a promise of continuity of his development agenda which include vocational training for the youth, subsidized farm inputs, road infrastructure and housing for the underprivileged.

The May 21 vote was the most unpredictable the country had seen since 1994 when the country returned to multiparty democracy after Dr. Kamuzu Banda 31- year autocratic rule.

For the first time, over half of those registered to vote were youth aged between 18 and 34.

President Mutharika, 78, has emerged the victor despite criticism from the opposition over his age.

The opposition mainly campaigned on a promise to root out high-level corruption which it argues has gotten worse under Mutharika’s presidency. He has always downplayed this accusation.

This is his second consecutive term after came out victorious in the May 19, 2014 polls.