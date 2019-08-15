By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets who are on a petrol bombing spree have been exposed, they are Ben Khuleya and Maya Maluwa, we can reveal.

Khuleya and Maluwa, first petrol bombed MCP Vice President Sidik Mia’s office in Blantyre last week and escaped without trace.

After the ‘successful project’ in Blantyre, the two were assigned to another ‘project’ in Lilongwe where in the wee hours of Thursday they petrol bombed Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) Chairman Timothy Mtambo’s house.

Insiders within DPP said for the Mia attack, Khuleya took it as a personal revenge following his ‘arrest’ together with another DPP cadet Gerald Viola by Mia’s wife Abida during the May 21 elections for suspecting them of tampering with ballot boxes in Chikwawa.

“Khuleya took that personally and was waiting for the right time to revenge and when this offer came up, he did not hesitate but to take it and he went there with Maya Maluwa and did a clean job, they were not traced,” a cadet was overhead briefing friends at an eatery in Blantyre last week.

Another DPP insider said after the Mia petrol bomb, it attracted the interest of senior DPP gurus and President Peter Mutharika’s security aide Norman Paulos Chisale invited the two for a meeting in Blantyre on Monday where they were given the Mtambo assignment.

“Khuleya and Maluwa agreed and left for Lilongwe on Wednesday night to carry out the mission, they must be back in Blantyre now without a trace. They must have left immediately after throwing the petrol bombs, just like they did at the Mias,” said an insider close to the plot.

The petrol bombs will escalate the tension which is already there between DPP and the HRDC which is organizing mass protests to force beleaguered Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign over the way she handled the May 21 elections.

Another wave of protests begins on August 26 through to August 30 where HRDC wants to seal all the country’s borders to force Ansah out.