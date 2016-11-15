BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi Polytechnic students have expressed dismay over President Peter Mutharika’s silence on the closure of the public universities.The students, who are languishing at home following a prolonged holiday, have since asked President Peter Mutharika, who is also Chancellor of the University of Malawi, and all other public universities to intervene in the indefinite closure of the colleges, Polytechnic in particular.

In a statement released yesterday, made available to Maravi Post, the students say it is unfortunate that four months after the school was closed, Mutharika has not uttered a word on the matter.

The students say the development is compromising their constitutional right to education and prolonging their already delayed academic calendar.

The students say they expect college closures to be a thing of the past since they have the champion of higher education across Africa, as their Chancellor.

“We trust that, considering that he [Mutharika] happens to be the champion of higher education across Africa, this man of letters would make sure that such woes across our colleges are a thing of the past,” reads the statement in part.

The students further plead with Mutharika, arguing that the prolonged closure is affecting many students who hope to secure jobs after completing their education.

“Since the responsible minister has noticed that university leaders are failing to run the public universities, we believe that the Chancellor is the only hope to save thousands of young Malawians who, as we speak, are just wasting away at home,” it reads.

The Polytechnic was closed indefinitely to allow Polytechnic Students Union and the University Council to sort out a fee hike case which was in court at the time.

The court ruled that the Poly students should pay fees that prevailed before the hike.

Currently, Mzuzu University, Natural Resources College and Malawi College of Health Sciences and Malawi University of Science and Technology are also closed.