By Nenenji Mlangeni

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Some Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of parastatal organizations and President Peter Mutharika’s step son Tadikila Mafubza are funding a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) cadets WhatsApp group to the tune of MK20 million a month to be writing propaganda against opposition leaders and government critics on social media.

This publication will name and shame the CEOs who are using taxpayer’s money to fund the DPP cadets.

The first to contribute to the group was National Youth Council boss Dingiswayo Jere who is also Chairman for Malawi’s First Lady Gertrude Mutharika’s Beam Trust with a MK3 million deposit as a starter pack.

He was followed by Mafubza who contributed MK2.5 million.

Mutharika’s step son (mwana womupeza-Tadikila) and Jere have managed to convince several CEOs to fund the project and many have joined the fray.

Since its inception two months ago, the group has been receiving more than MK20 million a month.

The third to contribute was DPP die hard and newly appointed Director General of Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) Symon Mandala who chipped in MK3.5 million of taxpayers’ money to the WhatsApp group.

Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) Commissioner General Tom Gray Malata took our hard earned tax money amounting MK2 million and gave it to the cadets.

The least contribution came from MBC Director General Aubrey Sumbuleta who contributed MK900,000 although insiders said he withdrew about MK5 million from the cash strapped broadcaster for the cause.

MBS’s Mandala has now promised the group a weekly allocation of US$150 for data bundles and airtime.

“Upon receipt of the cash, the money is shared among Team A social media cadets for bundles and their upkeep,” said an insider privy to the project.

We will also name and shame of the DPP cadets who are benefiting from the abuse of tax payers.

Those Team A cadets benefiting include freelance cadet Kelvin Mposa Tchale, ADL employee Peter Gift Kaipa, Illovo assistant accountant Mac Tembo (Dwangwa), MBC Employees Sam Phiri, Austin Kakande, Chisomo Break and George Mkandawire, Ministry of Agriculture assistant accountant Julius Mithi (Mzuzu) and State House junior officers Chance Chingwalungwalu, Clement Magombo and Davie Chikaonda.

“These things will be difficult to tame in future. Unfortunately, even educated people like CEOs are bankrolling social media terror using taxpayers money which is bent at attacking opposition, religious groups, traditional leaders, media houses who are anti-DPP,” said the source.

We will name and shame more CEOs and other business gurus who will be contributing this month.